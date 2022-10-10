Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Homecoming was extra special for a female quarterback who started the game. (Source: WISN)
By Kayla Keys
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) – It was a packed house at Pewaukee High School as fans and spectators filled the stands for the annual homecoming football game.

The game was extra special for senior quarterback Ava Matz, who started the game under center.

“I know our boys at first were kind of like, ‘You’re playing football?’ But now, I don’t think they could see me anywhere else,” Matz said.

Head coach Justin Friske said Matz is a leader on the team, blazing her own trail while inspiring others along the way.

Matz said at first it was hard to navigate her role, but now as a senior, she knows exactly where to be.

“I realize my role is to speak up and to be included and to help others find their place too,” she said.

Matz started playing football in the eighth grade and started playing for Pewaukee High School her freshman year.

The Pewaukee Pirates dominated the opposing team on homecoming night, 66-6, and several scoring drives were by Ava.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Kentucky State Police are seeking Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, who escaped while...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

Latest News

The “Stop the Bleed” training session was conducted by UofL Health to teach nursing staff with...
JCPS nursing staff attend training for severe injury response
World Mental Health Day | We Should Talk About It
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks