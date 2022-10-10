FORECAST: Warmer air and even a few thunderstorms by mid week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as cool the next few nights

Temperatures near 80 degrees on Wednesday

Scattered storms Wednesday night usher in a cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t drop quite as much overnight tonight as warmer air begins to move in ahead of a system that will bring us a storm chance by mid week. Expect lows in the 40s for nearly all locations by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will feel even warmer as highs soar into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see some clouds during the day and even a few light showers and sprinkles north of I-64 and west of I-64 across parts of Southern Indiana.

Clouds will continue their stay over us Tuesday night as much milder air gets into position. Expect lows to drop only into the 50s by Wednesday morning. What a change from previous nights!

Wednesday is a warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times as a few light showers and widespread clouds move in early in the day. A higher rain chance and even some storms arrive after dark.

A few storms Wednesday night have the opportunity to become strong, but right now we’re not seeing enough moisture and instability in the air to warrant more than that. Storm coverage may also be somewhat low as storm development may favor areas closer to Eastern Kentucky. We’ll keep an eye on this setup.

The rest of the workweek looks cooler after the cold front driving these midweek storms through our area.

