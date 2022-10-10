FORECAST: Warmer weather through mid week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not as chilly overnight

Temperatures near 80 degrees on Wednesday

Scattered storms Wednesday night usher in a cold front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not as chilly overnight, but still cool with lows in the 40s. Skies will stay mainly clear with the bright Full Hunter’s Moon shining brightly.

The warming continues Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds will roll in delivering partly sunny skies. Any rain chances appears light and to our north on Tuesday.

Clouds will continue their stay over us Tuesday night as much milder air gets into position. Expect lows to drop only into the 50s by Wednesday morning. What a change from previous nights!

Wednesday is a warm and breezy day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times as a few light showers and widespread clouds move in early in the day.

A higher rain chance and even some storms arrive after dark.

A few storms Wednesday night have the opportunity to become strong, but right now we’re not seeing enough moisture and instability in the air to warrant more than that.

Storm coverage may also be somewhat low as storm development may favor areas closer to Eastern Kentucky. We’ll keep an eye on this setup.

The rest of the workweek looks cooler after the cold front driving these midweek storms through our area.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.