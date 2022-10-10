Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warming trend before cold front arrives

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FROST ADVISORY until 9 AM for our southeasternmost counties
  • THighs near 80° Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening/night
  • Another rain chance to end the upcoming weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southwesterly winds and sunshine push highs into the 70s this afternoon.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Our warming trend continues on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s. A few sprinkles and light showers are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly in areas west of I-65 and north of I-64.

We’ll keep clouds overhead Tuesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s.

A cold front pushing through on Wednesday brings showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side with gusty winds as the main threat.

