FORECAST: Warming trend returns this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs near 80° Tuesday and Wednesday

Windy with thunderstorms possible Wednesday night

Another cool blast of air coming over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A very pleasant afternoon is ahead with lot of sunshine and comfortable temperatures into the 70s.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Our warming trend continues on Tuesday as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s. A few sprinkles and light showers are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly in areas west of I-65 and north of I-64.

We’ll keep clouds overhead Tuesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s.

A cold front pushing through on Wednesday brings showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side with gusty winds as the main threat.

