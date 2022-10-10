Goode Weather Blog 10/10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Rest of today: Looks in good shape with lots of sunshine and temperatures able to return to the 70s once again.

Tuesday: Clouds/showers will accompany a vort that will track from MO into IL. Scattered showers will accompany the “blob” with temperatures only in the 50s where this takes place. This may skim parts of our IN Counties will include small pops and slightly cooler temps as a result. Rest of the area should be good.

Wednesday: Windy and warm. Gusts could exceed 30 mph at times with the SW flow. Dewpoints will start to increase after 9am with max numbers roughly in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Which is above normal for this time of the year. Depending on the sun breaks, highs could still exceed 80 degrees with such a strong SW flow.

Wednesday Night/Thursday: The angle of attack with this cold front is still varying. That will make a difference on being able to scoop up the moisture with the strong wind shear overhead. However, a more progression passage would limit how long and intense that moisture will be and therefore will likely lead to just broken showers.

So there are still many question on even rain coverage, let alone the strong/severe portion. This does have a classic fall look of a high shear-low cape setup. SPC marginal risk looks good right now given the uncertainties..

We should remaining breezy into Thursday with modest warming into the start of the weekend.

Another front will then pass by Sunday/Monday that will dig as an Eastern Canada Low becomes cutoff and deepens. This could send down some cold air roughly a week from today.

