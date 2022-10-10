Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS nursing staff attend training for severe injury response

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nursing staff and assistants with Jefferson County Public Schools attended a training session to learn about how to treat severe injuries.

The “Stop the Bleed” training session was conducted by UofL Health to teach nursing staff with JCPS how to stop severe bleeding.

The training was offered in previous years, but this year’s session was the first to be required for all staff to attend.

After the pandemic, reports state JCPS requires a nurse or nursing assistant to be present within each school.

“Parents send their children to us expecting that we’ll be able to respond to their needs medically in our schools,” Eva Stone, JCPS’ Health Services Manager said. “So this training is very important to make sure they’re prepared for any situation that may come up.”

JCPS is also preparing nursing staff for potential spikes in COVID-19 that may happen in late fall.

