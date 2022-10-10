Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson Community & Technical College making push for more JCPS students

Thousands of students in JCPS graduate every semester, but last year only about five enrolled at JCTC’s work and learning programs.
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson Community and Technical College is hoping to attract more students from their own city.

On Monday, administrators from JCTC met with counselors from multiple Jefferson County Public Schools.

Thousands of students in JCPS graduate every semester, but last year only about five enrolled at JCTC’s work and learning programs.

Those programs include advanced manufacturing as part of the Kentucky FAME program, or Bit 502, which is a pathway for students going into IT.

There are a number of successful academies at JCPS that provide career pathways for students, and JCTC wants to make sure there are post-secondary options for them too.

Not every student has access to every pathway in JCPS, which is another reason JCTC is promoting their dual credit classes, youth apprenticeships and other options.

At the Phoenix School of Discovery, where students attend because of social/emotional disorders or being bullied, counselor Nancy Breitenstein said those pathways don’t exist.

“[JCTC] is an answer for [students] because they came to us for a specific reason, perhaps to get some rehabilitation with their social or emotional state,” Breitenstein said, “which is what we’re really good at at the Phoenix. And to be in JCTC, to be down here at this building is exactly, it’s like a prescription for our kids.”

Breitenstein hopes to capitalize on the facts that JCTC wants more JCPS students, and JCPS wants more opportunities for students.

To learn more about JCTC’s programs, click or tap on the following links:

Bit 502

KY FAME

Dual Credit Students

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

