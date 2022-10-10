Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP looking for new troopers; increased salary, pension available

Kentucky State Police
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is looking for Kentuckians who want to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn trooper.

According to the Kentucky State Police, applications are being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class.

The deadline is October 28.

“In Kentucky we invest in our law enforcement, we commit to getting them the resources they need to not only create safer communities, but stay safe themselves,” Gov. Andy Behsear said. “Join KSP today and help build a better, safer Kentucky for your family, friends and future generations.”

Those interested in applying should visit the KSP website to download the application. The website also includes the application process outline, minimum requirements, disqualifications and a list of required physical standards and testing information.

The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to begin on February 28, 2023.

To qualify for the 13-week cadet class at KSP, candidates must have been a full-time, POPS-certified police officer in the commonwealth for a minimum of two years. The candidate can not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

Interested applicants with questions or assistance with applying can email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.

Applications must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch by close of business on October 28.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
TRIMARC photo
One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

Latest News

Across the country, the CDC says eating disorders have increased since the pandemic started.
Eating Disorders increase; Care options in Kentucky
Eating Disorders increase; Care options in Kentucky
CDC: Increase in eating disorders since pandemic; care options in Kentucky
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pagent kicks off Sunday
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pageant kicks off Sunday
Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons
Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons