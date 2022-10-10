Louisville author on the resurgence of her book about the manager of Elvis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The recent Elvis film has meant a renewed interest in Elvis’ manager, the man known as “The Colonel.” A Louisville author wrote about their relationship in a book that’s even sold out recently on Amazon even though it was first published years ago.

Alanna Nash was working at the Courier Journal when Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977. She was one of a couple dozen journalists who saw his body in the coffin at Graceland.

Alanna Nash was one of a couple dozen journalists who saw the body of Elvis Presley in the coffin at Graceland. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

“At first, I thought ‘I’m not sure this is Elvis Presley,’” Nash said. “He looked very waxy, and I don’t know what I thought he would have on. I didn’t know if I thought he would be in a jumpsuit. But he had on a white business suit and that threw me and a light blue shirt and a long silver tie.”

Nash also noticed his manager - The Colonel, Tom Parker.

“He wore a Hawaiian shirt,” Nash recalled. “There’s no denying that Elvis Presley would not have been as big a star as he was if it would not have been for Colonel Parker, particularly in the early days. He was quite an extraordinary promoter.”

Nash, who had gotten a signed photo of Parker through a friend, wanted to write a book about the relationship between the man and the King. She heard Parker was going to be at a coffee shop in Las Vegas. The Colonel invited her to sit down.

Several of the photos of Colonel Tom Parker in the collection of Louisville author Alanna Nash. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

“I had three meetings with him in his last years of his life,” Nash said. “And I used to sit across the lunch table from him and think, ‘who are you? Who are you really?’”

The finished product, The Colonel, cost Nash $250,000 to research and six years to write. Parker was here illegally, never becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I had to go to Holland to meet his family and do research there I paid the way of two people who knew his family,” Nash said.

Simon and Schuster published the hardcover in 2003. Now nearly 20 years later, it’s being sought after again.

"The Colonel" was written by Louisville author Alanna Nash about the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

“It’s really gratifying because I do think it’s my very best book,” Nash said. “(It was a) true test of everything I had as a reporter and a researcher and a writer at the time.”

Nash’s first book was on Dolly Parton.

“At the time I was thinking ‘is she really going to last as a star or is she going to fade out quickly and am I going to look silly for my first book to choose this woman?’” Nash said.

Nash also wrote Golden Girl: The story of Jessica Savitch. The rights purchased and turned into the Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford film, Up Close and Personal.

“I have to say it’s fun to see your name come up in the credits,” Nash said with a smile.

Nash also wrote what’s considered by fans to be the Elvis bible. An oral history with three of The King’s entourage members. The Colonel refused to be a part of it, but did give Nash a look into his life.

“When he died, I got tears in my life and thought we will never know that story,” Nash said.

Colonel Parker died in 1997 at the age of 87.

