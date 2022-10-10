Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road.

Officer’s preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was trying to make a left turn traveling northbound on New Cut Road onto westbound Outer Loop. That is when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Outer Loop.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

