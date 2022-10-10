Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident on New Cut Road at Outer Loop Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on New Cut Road.

Officer’s preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was trying to make a left turn traveling northbound on New Cut Road onto westbound Outer Loop. That is when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Outer Loop.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
Prosecutors say this building was paid for with money stolen from a Minnesota covid food program
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
TRIMARC photo
One person in hospital after crash on Gene Snyder, lanes reopen
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed

Latest News

First Financial Bank launches local food drive for World Food Day 2022
‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood
‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood
‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood
Christy Holly was fired by Racing Louisville FC.
Fans, sponsors, players react to Racing Louisville investigation