New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents

So far, creators say the benefits to the homeless have been encouraging.
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is not a cure for homelessness in Louisville, but it is an interesting tool.

A new phone app called Samaritan allows a homeless person to post their name and face along with their story, along with how much money they need and why. People can then donate straight from the app.

“People have come back to us and said that Samaritan has played a life-changing part in their journey out of homelessness,” Samaritan co-founder Christopher Sun said.  “So maybe we shorten their time on the streets from 12 months to six months, or three months to one month.”

Local groups providing homeless services handle the money. Case managers monitor spending to make sure the money goes where it’s supposed to.

“Peace of mind,” Bryce Butler, director of Access Ventures, Louisville’s partner with Samaritan said. “Knowing that this case manager and those dollars are going to support the things that they need to help them really gain stability in their life.”

Creators of the app are in Louisville looking to sign up 100 homeless and 1000 potential donors to the app. The app is viewed as a way for people interested in forming more personal relationships with the homeless.

“I can see that person and see them as a person, someone who has needs, and tangibly know how to help them,” Butler said.  “And they are rewarded as they take measurable steps toward security and stability.”

The app has been used by more than 1,000 homeless people since the app launched in 2016, according to Samaritan.

So far, the app has facilitated $500,000 worth of donations.

