New pickleball court concept coming to Louisville’s riverfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s riverfront will soon be transformed with new pickleball entertainment.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

An acre of land along the riverfront will feature several outdoor pickleball courts adjacent to indoor and outdoor bars, a game yard and views of the Ohio River, the release said.

The project was created by John Flodder, co-founder of TEN20 Craft Brewery, and Lee Weyland, co-owner of CORE Real Estate Partners.

”Pickleball’s fun, laid-back nature, and ability to foster social connection among people of all ages, are among the reasons why this sport is gaining such popularity right now,” Flodder said. “We aim to bring that positive energy to this amazing location along the river that not many people are aware of, to create a special place to gather with friends for relaxed fun on the courts.”

The project’s first phase of building six pickleball courts and a neighboring game yard will begin this fall.

“We look forward to bringing this unique entertainment concept to River Park Place,” Hank Hillebrand, director of development for Poe Companies said. “We’re confident that John and his team will bring their experience and creativity here to operate an engaging and dynamic space and we know that Louisvillians and visitors to our city will be very pleased with the end result.”

The project is estimated to finish in the first quarter of 2023 and will be located off River Road at 1515 River Shore Drive.

