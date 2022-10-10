Contact Troubleshooters
Officials seek to open mental health discussion for ‘World Mental Health Day’

An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a mental health crisis.(CNN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breaking down the stigma of discussing mental health is what officials from the University of Louisville Health are seeking on World Mental Health Day.

On Monday, Sameera Jackson with UofL Health Peace Hospital discussed the importance of awareness and discussion of mental health.

Jackson said many athletes, celebrities and other individuals are coming forward to discuss their mental health struggles and treatment, causing others to discuss and look into their own mental health.

Officials said ways to acknowledge World Mental Health Day is to reach out to officials or loved ones if a person is struggling with mental health.

“The more that we come to change our society, or our vernacular, and like you get a well care check up every year, why not do a mental health check up,” Jackson said. “Little things like that can make a big difference.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Louisville is hosting a walk at Waterfront Park on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. also raising awareness for people affected by mental health issues.

For more information on the walk and how to sign up, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

