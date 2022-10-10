Contact Troubleshooters
Overnight closures underway on Bardstown Road for resurfacing project

(MGN Online)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A resurfacing project is underway on Bardstown Road and drivers can expect overnight lane and road closures.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there will be a complete closure of Bardstown Road between Eastern Parkway and Grinstead Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Oct. 9 and ending Oct. 14.

There will also be lane closures on Bardstown Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday night, Oct. 16, and ending Friday morning, Oct. 21. Closures will be from Bonnycastle Avenue to Eastern Parkway and Grinstead Drive to Broadway.

The resurfacing project is being done in coordination with an ongoing safety improvement project announced in Aug. 2021, KYTC said.

Included in the project are reconfiguring traffic lanes, enhancing pedestrian crossings, and designating turn lanes at signalized intersections on Bardstown Road.

Project dates and times may be adjusted due to weather or unforeseen delays.

For the latest in traffic and travel information in Kentucky, click or tap here.

