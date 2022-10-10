Police seeking leads on escaped inmate

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment.

The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.

According to KSP, Claycomb assaulted the deputy jailer and fled in a vehicle belonging to the detention center. The vehicle was later found on U.S. 60 in Breckinridge County.

Claycomb is 6′0″ tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing orange detention center clothing.

If you have information about Claycomb’s location call the KSP Elizabethtown post at 270-766-5078. Anonymous tips can also be made through the KSP app.

