Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Scotty’s Iroquois’: Banner unveiled for Scotty Davenport at high school alma mater

Scotty Davenport was surprised as the banner was revealed along the side of the school in the...
Scotty Davenport was surprised as the banner was revealed along the side of the school in the style of Louisville’s Hometown Heroes banners.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The men’s basketball coach of Bellarmine High School and former Iroquois High School graduate was honored on Monday with a new banner along the side of the school.

Scotty Davenport was surprised as the 11 foot by 20 foot banner was revealed along the side of the school in the style of Louisville’s Hometown Heroes banners.

Davenport was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude as the surprise took place near the Iroquois Athletic Center.

“I appreciate the journey,” Davenport said. “What the teachers in this school, counselors, coaches, principals, what they did for me. From Frazier Elementary to Southern Junior High to Iroquois, I wouldn’t trade it with anybody.”

Monday’s ceremony included comments from Iroquois’ current basketball coach, athletics director and principal.

Since 2005, Davenport has coached the Bellarmine Knights men’s basketball team and is the all-time wins leader.

Davenport also lead the team during Bellarmine’s transition from a Division II to a Division I school.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New KY license plate
New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Kentucky State Police are seeking Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, who escaped while...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding (29) forces a fumble by Kentucky running back...
Levis-less Cats Lose Second Straight Game
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) dives into the end zone to score during the second...
Lack of Second Half Offense Sends Hoosiers to Third Straight Loss
Doman runs for a touchdown and throws a touchdown pass in debut
Cards Fight Back to Win at Virginia