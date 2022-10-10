‘Scotty’s Iroquois’: Banner unveiled for Scotty Davenport at high school alma mater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The men’s basketball coach of Bellarmine High School and former Iroquois High School graduate was honored on Monday with a new banner along the side of the school.

Scotty Davenport was surprised as the 11 foot by 20 foot banner was revealed along the side of the school in the style of Louisville’s Hometown Heroes banners.

Davenport was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude as the surprise took place near the Iroquois Athletic Center.

“I appreciate the journey,” Davenport said. “What the teachers in this school, counselors, coaches, principals, what they did for me. From Frazier Elementary to Southern Junior High to Iroquois, I wouldn’t trade it with anybody.”

Monday’s ceremony included comments from Iroquois’ current basketball coach, athletics director and principal.

Since 2005, Davenport has coached the Bellarmine Knights men’s basketball team and is the all-time wins leader.

Davenport also lead the team during Bellarmine’s transition from a Division II to a Division I school.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.