Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found.

During a brief court hearing Monday, Catherine McKinney and Dakota Hill were reminded of the penalties they face if convicted of the murder of Serenity - up to life in prison. Serenity’s family said the trial can’t come soon enough.

“I’m battling on forgiveness with them both and I realized I’m not ready to forgive yet,” said grandmother Melody Roller.

Serenity was last seen around Christmas 2020. Her extended family raised alarm bells about her safety last year and begged the community to help find her after her mother and boyfriend were arrested in Kansas. Five days later, investigators found the toddler’s body in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson county line.

“I want them to repent and understand what they did, the cruelty and harm, because it didn’t just affect us it affected Dakota’s family too,” said Roller.

Defense attorneys told Judge Rodney Burress they were ready to go to trial in late January, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney said they were waiting on one piece of evidence.

“It’s possible, but we still are waiting on some evidence from the KSP lab,” said the prosecutor.

Burress reminded the defendants time to cut a deal is running out.

“If there’s an offer made and you want to accept make sure that they know prior to the final pre-trial date because on that day as far as the court is concerned the only issue is do I need to call in a jury,” Burress said.

Serenity’s extended family are struggling to reconcile her death. They’re looking for justice starting in the courts.

“I have a lot of faith in God, and I believe he’ll provide the right 12 people to make the right decision,” Roller said.

In addition to murder, McKinney and Hill are also charged with abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence. They’ll appear in court again right before the start of their trials.

