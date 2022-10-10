Contact Troubleshooters
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve

FILE: Ronnie O'Bannon, charged with murder, appears in court before Judge Ann Bailey Smith on...
FILE: Ronnie O'Bannon, charged with murder, appears in court before Judge Ann Bailey Smith on May 17, 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed.

A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

O’Bannon has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of Kasmira Nash, who was working at the former Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on River Road the night she was shot and killed.

Nash’s family claimed O’Bannon and several other individuals at an event with Louisville-native and rapper Jack Harlow were able to bypass security that night. They state O’Bannon entered the facility with a gun.

A lawsuit filed by the family stated O’Bannon or Nash were not removed after a fight at the nightclub, eventually leading to Nash’s death. The family argued the club was negligent in its actions.

O’Bannon’s lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense the night Nash was shot. They claim O’Bannon was hit in the head twice with a champagne bottle by Nash before the shooting.

Two other people who were injured within the nightclub that evening also filed lawsuits against Vibes’ owner in addition to Harlow and his security team.

