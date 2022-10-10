UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody.

Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located.

The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.

According to KSP, Claycomb assaulted the deputy jailer and fled in a vehicle belonging to the detention center. The vehicle was later found on U.S. 60 in Breckinridge County.

Claycomb was being held on possession of methamphetamine charges before he escaped. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.