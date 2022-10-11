8 Indian Trail Elementary School students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus.

The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. as a bus was taking students home from Indian Trail Elementary School.

Mark Hebert with Jefferson County Schools said eight children were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

Six children were sent to Norton Children’s Hospital and two others were sent to Norton Women and Children’s Hospital.

“We are thankful that our students from what we hear are going to be OK,” JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said.

Callahan said Okolona Fire Protection District assisted with the crash quickly, as the incident occurred near Station 3.

“We’re thankful for all of our first responders who take care of our students and our staff, and we are so grateful that they were here quickly and able to help our students.”

There were 17 students on the bus when the crash occurred.

The students who were not taken to the hospital will be taken home by another school bus. Some of the parents headed to the crash to pick up their children.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

