9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again.
The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.
This story will be updated.
