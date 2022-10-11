Contact Troubleshooters
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again

An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The anticipated nine-day eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again.

The closure was scheduled to begin at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Andrea Brady, a spokesperson for Sherman Minton Renewal, said the team will share more information about the delay soon.

This story will be updated.

