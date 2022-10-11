Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed Julissa Lovick had been found in Louisville after being reported missing out of Elizabethtown.

Lovick was last seen getting into a vehicle at College View Campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m., according to the alert.

Just before 6 p.m., the Amber Alert was canceled after Lovick was found safe.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.