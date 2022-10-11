Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning.

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate at College View Campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m., according to the alert.

Lovick is listed as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair. Police said her height is unknown and she is listed as weighing 199 pounds.

Police said the girl was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, a purple T-shirt and a black jacket.

A picture of the vehicle Lovick was seen getting into on Tuesday morning was also provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078.

