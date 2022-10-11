Contact Troubleshooters
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana seeking volunteer mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii premieres TV special Jan. 25 on K5
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is recruiting new mentors to help and support young people in the surrounding area.

The organization works to match adult mentors with young people to help create a one-on-one mentorship experience.

Around 500 young people in Kentucky and over 100 people in Southern Indiana are waiting to be matched with mentors, according to a release from BBBSKY.

As part of the search, the organization created a new marketing campaign called “It Takes 2,” hoping to increase awareness and bring more volunteers into the organization.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is a mentoring organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships,” Gary Friedman, BBBSKY CEO said in a release. “That’s where the concept of It Takes 2 comes from.  It takes two, the Big and the Little to make a successful mentoring relationship.”

The campaign was unveiled during a UofL football game on Sept. 24, where Bigs and Littles were in the stands showing their support for the organization.

To learn more about how to become a mentor, click or tap here.

