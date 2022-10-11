Fangtastic Home Run Halloween coming to Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - Ghouls and goblins will soon be descending on Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory for the 7th annual Home Run Halloween.

The event takes place Saturday, October 22 and everyone is encouraged to come in costume. While supplies last, all kids who attend will receive a mini-bat.

Kids can get free admission by purchasing tickets at sluggermuseum.com and using the promo code BOO2022 when checking out.

Spooky surprises are in store for those who enter the museum, including candy handouts, a balloon artist, photo ops and mini-pumpkins to take home.

The World’s Largest Vampire Stake will also be on display this year. The 8-foot-tall stake was crafted at the bat factory.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.