FORECAST: Warm afternoon with passing high clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs near 80° today and Wednesday

Windy with thunderstorms possible Wednesday night

Windy once again Thursday with cooler air returning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing high clouds this afternoon with still enough sunshine to warm temperatures well into the 70s.

Clouds continue to roll into the region tonight. With clouds overhead and southerly wind, lows only side into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind gusts of 30 mph+ are possible during the afternoon and again during the evening. Other than spotty daytime showers, the main rain chance will be at night.

It will be a windy Wednesday night with one or two period of thunderstorms possible during the mid to late evening. Some of which could be strong.

