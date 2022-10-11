Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warmer with increasing clouds; watching Wednesday front

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 80° today and Wednesday
  • Windy with thunderstorms possible Wednesday night
  • Another cool blast of air behind the weekend front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our warming trend continues today as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s. Some clouds will drift overhead throughout the day. Any rain chances today will be light and remain mainly to our north.

Clouds continue to roll into the region tonight. With clouds overhead and southerly wind, lows only side into the 50s overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible as our cold front approaches. Some showers and thunderstorms move into the region during the afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening as the cold front finally tracks through the region; some thunderstorms may be strong. Lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s by Thursday morning.

The end of the workweek features cooler temperatures; we’ll max out in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Another front on Sunday brings rain chances back into the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

