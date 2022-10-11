Contact Troubleshooters
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting

Officer Katie Crews is one of two Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the...
Officer Katie Crews is one of two Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the June 1, 2020 fatal shooting of a West Louisville barbeque restaurant owner.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed not to pursue another law enforcement job.

Court documents state Crews and other officers had been given orders to disperse crowds gathering near the restaurant on June 1, 2020 during protests in Breonna Taylor’s name.

Mayor Fischer had enacted a 9 p.m. curfew following the first two nights of protests.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

Crews had told investigators she had fired pepper balls at McAtee’s niece, Machelle McAtee, after she had refused to get back inside the restaurant after police ordered her to do so.

Investigators said McAtee has stepped outside after his niece was struck and fired his gun twice.

Crews, another LMPD officer, and two National Guard members fired back at McAtee. McAtee was hit and killed by a Guardsman’s bullet.

The FBI began looking into Crews’ case after being cleared of state charges. Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine said at the time Crews had acted appropriately in returning fire.

Federal charges were filed after the FBI said Crews had violated Machelle McAtee’s civil rights when firing pepper balls at her.

Crews faces a maximum of one year in prison for the charge. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

