Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.

“Tears. I had tears coming out of my eyes,” Mark Lile said after seeing the damage. “We just couldn’t believe something like this would happen here.”

AmVets Post #1 is the first of its kind in Kentucky. It has been in Germantown since 1945. The loss comes at a time when veterans groups everywhere are declining, unable to recruit new generations of members.

“It really takes a big hit on us,” said Tom Wright, AmVets Post 1 Financial Officer. “We just kind of operate on a shoestring budget and try to keep the cost as low as we can for members. But something like this really, really hits home.”

The thieves damaged the building’s door, the cash register and sawed open a cash machine. The safe was cleaned out and the office ransacked.

“We were already putting money away for Christmas and they just cleaned them out,” member Roxie Bickel said. “So having to repair the registers, the games that we have in there, I mean it’s just it’s just going to be hard to get going again.”

The post’s priorities are to “focus on community, volunteerism, and friendships,” according to their Facebook page. There are numerous fundraisers on the property and there is a fish fry every Friday.

At 93, Clifford Krider said has been coming to the Post for more than 70 years. The Air Force veteran visits every morning for coffee and companionship. He now wonders how long that will last.

“I have no place else to go if I don’t go here,” Krider said.

Members plan to reopen as their security system is replaced. Thieves also stole the old one. Then they will turn their attention not figuring out how to pay for repairs and keep their doors open.

