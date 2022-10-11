Harlem Globetrotters making stop in Louisville during 2023 world tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Harlem Globetrotters are making a stop in Louisville in their 2023 world tour.

The Globetrotters will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Jan. 2023. Game time against the Washington Generals starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 and can be bought at the KFC Yum! Center or at ticketmaster.com. Fans can get the best seats before tickets during the pre-sale by signing up to become a preferred customer at harlemglobetrotters.com.

For more information, visit kfcyumcenter.com for additional information.

