‘I just don’t understand why:’ Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree.

Neighbors told WAVE News the crimes happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

At least three neighbors noticed small, similar-looking rocks sitting near the shattered glass.

“(I saw) stuff hanging back here, broken glass everywhere,” Kamron Mensinger said. “I’m still cleaning it up now.”

Mensinger, who lives on Charles Street, said he left his home Sunday morning for coffee and groceries when he noticed the mess outside his front door.

He put the pieces together immediately.

“My shoulders drop and I think, ‘What the heck is going on,’” Mensinger said. “Who would do that?”

Mensinger told WAVE News he filed a police report, snapped a few pictures and posted them to the Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhood Facebook group.

He found out he wasn’t nearly the only one who’d been victimized.

“At first I thought, ‘Well, did I piss somebody off,’” Robert Lefler said.

Lefler suffered the same fate three quarters of a mile away on S. Shelby Street.

He found a hole in his back windshield and a small rock near his car Sunday morning, and spent Monday using cardboard as a piecemeal solution before his scheduled appointment at a local body shop.

Not even a quarter of a mile down S. Shelby Street, WAVE News found victim number three, Sidney Mason.

“I had no idea that somebody had been going out and doing this to a lot of people’s cars,” Mason said. “It has to be some teenagers, people who don’t understand the value of things.”

All three victims told WAVE News nothing was stolen from their cars, making the vandalism, in their opinions, more frustrating.

They’re working together to find out who committed the crimes and are discussing ways to prevent another situation like this from happening.

Mensinger said he’s suggested creating a neighborhood watch, but said he’s willing to try anything to give himself and his neighbors a little peace of mind.

“I really, I just, I just don’t understand why,” Mensinger said. “There’s no logic to it. It’s just breaking things for fun. You know, stay out of the neighborhood. We’re going to start watching. We’re going to get together as a community. And you know, we’ll do what we can to keep an eye out and keep that kind of stuff out of our neighborhood.”

WAVE News reached out Louisville Metro Police about the situation.

A department spokesperson said in a statement Monday afternoon, “We can confirm that a report was taken on 10-09-22 with our Telephone Reporting Unit for Criminal Mischief. It has been assigned to a 4th Division Detective and this is considered an open and active investigation.”

