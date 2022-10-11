Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying

A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any...
A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county.(WKYT)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county.

Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle.

In Magoffin County, the concern is that some voters may be paid to cast their ballot.

This election cycle, they’re hoping to break the cycle. If history is any indication, something has to change. In 2016, a federal jury convicted three people in Magoffin County of conspiring to buy votes.

The Salyersville Independent newspaper raised eyebrows after placing an ad in their own paper, offering up a $3,000 cash reward for credible and concrete evidence of vote buying

Owner Ritt Mortimer says it wasn’t a decision he came to lightly.

“It’s of my opinion that every election of my 51 years has involved vote buying in Magoffin County, either to a small or very large degree at times, depending on the races involved, the money, the other factors,” Mortimer said.

He says new technology is making it easier than ever to record video or audio that could be used to prosecute individuals.

For Mortimer, it’s his way of trying to protect democracy in his hometown, but it will take a committed effort from everyone.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Kentucky State Police are seeking Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, who escaped while...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

Latest News

More than 3,000 jobs are opening up in Louisville ahead of the holiday season.
Louisville online shopping fulfillment center hiring for seasonal jobs
Police discover Uber Eats driver is a sex offender
Police discover Uber Eats driver is a sex offender
Tenants presented the management group a fair lease agreement, which addresses most residents’...
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the...
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
The burglary has left the group in a fight for survival.
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands