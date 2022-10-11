Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text

Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval.

Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent.

Louisville Metro police say that on March 27, 2022, Seeders sent the photo to 19 people in a group text. Some of the people receiving the group text knew the victim. She reported the matter to LMPD.

Seeders was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, but was released after posting a $10,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 13.

In June 2021, WAVE News reported that Seeders, who was a LMPD officer at the time, had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of assault involving dating violence.

Officer Beth Ruoff, a LMPD spokesperson, said Seeders was placed on administrative leave effective October 10 due to the pending criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

