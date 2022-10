LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October marks the fifth year for the annual Louisville Beer Week.

There will be beer collaborations, panel discussions and multiple citywide events.

Nearly 25 brewery taprooms are participating.

Louisville Beer Week will be from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 30.

For a full schedule of events, click or tap here.

