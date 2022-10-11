Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man sentenced in connection to homicide of 19-year-old

20-year-old Madisonville man charged for the murder of Louisville teen Devon Robinson.
20-year-old Madisonville man charged for the murder of Louisville teen Devon Robinson.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020.

Kelvonnie Harris was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Harris was convicted for the shooting death of Robinson at the corner of 5th and Liberty Streets on July 2, 2020.

Arrest documents state Robinson was waiting for a bus at the location when six people got out of two stolen vehicles and began punching Robinson.

Robinson attempted to run away, when a 13-year-old in the group was handed a gun and began firing. Robinson was shot several times before the group drove away in the stolen vehicles.

An additional suspect, Amontre Easton, was charged with murder in connection to Robinson’s death in July 2021.

Harris was charged with murder in a separate case from Nov. 2020 involving the death of Rocky Seibert near 6th Street and River Road. That case has not been decided.

A pretrial conference for Harris and co-defendants in the murder trial of Seibert is scheduled for Oct. 26.

