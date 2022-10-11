Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead this morning after being shot by Clarksville police inside the Walmart right off Interstate 65.

Police say the store was closed, but a man was inside and had lacerations to his neck.

He was allegedly asked to leave by employees and eventually Clarksville police were contacted and just outside on an unrelated incident

Police say while they were talking to him, he brandished a machete style knife and lunged toward them.

An officer fired and hit the man.

That man has been identified as 30-year-old Daniel Francis Scott, who died in a hospital.

Surveillance video shows Scott began going in and out of the store on Monday around 8 p.m.

The Indiana State Police is now investigating.

This is a developing story.

