Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian...
Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.

Early investigation revealed the man was walking along the road, possibly near a stranded vehicle, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

