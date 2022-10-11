Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw...
Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.(WLBT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been shot at the location. Police said the injuries appeared to be non-serious, and the boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are seeking Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, who escaped while...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road
(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

Latest News

Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a white license plate at...
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown
An aerial photograph of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian...
Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii premieres TV special Jan. 25 on K5
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana seeking volunteer mentors