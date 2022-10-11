Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been shot at the location. Police said the injuries appeared to be non-serious, and the boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police said there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

