Registered sex offender discovered driving for Uber Eats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man convicted of a “violent sexual offense” was arrested for violating the conditions of his sex offender registry this week in Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Randall Butler was found to be in violation of the rules that apply to his community supervision for life program that he is attached to as a convicted sex offender.

Butler was pulled over on Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet for a traffic violation in April. He was delivering for Uber Eats in a blue sedan that was not known to the sex offender registry. He also failed to report his job with Uber Eats to the registry.

An unregistered Snapchat account was also uncovered in his name during the investigation.

WSMV4 looked at Butler’s history. We found he was charged with rape back in 2008 and violated his sex offender registration at least seven times. We wanted to know how Butler got his Uber Eats job in the first place.

When you order food on Uber Eats, you don’t always know who will drop it off. For advocates at the Sexual Assault Center, they say this could be dangerous and companies should thoroughly check for sex offenders.

“If there’s a predator that is getting access to homes and addresses and know who lives there and is a rapist, then that is 100% responsibility of the company,” says Lorraine McGuire, with the Nashville Sexual Assault Center.

“The sex offenders registry is not a secret thing,” she adds. “Anybody has access to it at any time. And so, it really is their responsibility to make sure.”

WSMV4 reached out to Uber to see how Butler got the job. They emailed us back saying Butler applied but did not pass their background check and his application was rejected. They also said he does not have an active driver account.

So, how did Butler get the job? Uber says they are still looking into it. When we hear back from them, we will provide updates on-air and online.

Butler was booked Monday, October 10, on multiple charges of failing to register as a sex offender. He was released Monday afternoon.

