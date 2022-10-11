Suspect charged in connection to string of ‘suspicious fires’ in Bullitt County

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police have charged a man in connection to a string of ‘suspicious fires’ across northern Bullitt County in September.

Troy Adams, 42, was charged with five counts of arson, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to multiple fires happening in close proximity on Sept. 12, according to Hillview police Detective Scott Barrow.

A total of five fires were set that evening, Barrow confirmed. Two were started on North Williams Lane, two were started on Blue Lick Road and one fire was set on Velva Drive.

Barrow said more than $1000 in damage was caused at each location.

Hillview police said once surveillance video of the suspect was released, multiple tips came into the police department about Adams in connection to the fires set that evening.

“We started getting numerous calls,” Barrow confirmed. “This guy’s name came up seven or eight times.”

Barrow said a tip came in about Adams on Thursday, who mentioned Adams had been arrested on separate charges in Jefferson County on Sept. 24 and was booked in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Hillview police went down to the jail on Friday and conducted an interview, which led to police seeking charges in relation to the incident.

A warrant was issued on Friday afternoon, and Barrow said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Corrections were conducted for the warrant to be served on Monday.

Adams will be brought to Bullitt County to face those charges.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.