Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

FILE: Four suspects D’Montray Rox, Traymont Beaumont, Amontre Easton and Kelvonnie Harris...
FILE: Four suspects D’Montray Rox, Traymont Beaumont, Amontre Easton and Kelvonnie Harris appeared in court in July.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020.

Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The men were convicted for the shooting death of Robinson at the corner of 5th and Liberty Streets on July 2, 2020.

Arrest documents state Robinson was waiting for a bus at the location when six people got out of two stolen vehicles and began punching Robinson.

Robinson attempted to run away, when a 13-year-old in the group was handed a gun and began firing. Robinson was shot several times before the group drove away in the stolen vehicles.

A fourth suspect, Traymont Beaumont, is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 14.

Harris was charged with murder in a separate case from Nov. 2020 involving the death of Rocky Seibert near 6th Street and River Road. That case has not been decided.

A pretrial conference for Harris and co-defendants in the murder trial of Seibert is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Kentucky State Police are seeking Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, who escaped while...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Man dead after motorcycle vs vehicle crash on New Cut Road

Latest News

The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a...
UofL dedicates new campus space to Class of 2020
Ribbon cutting marks official opening of Louisville Pride Center on National Coming Out Day
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day
Manufacturing
Cimtech Inc. expanding in New Albany, Indiana
More than 3,000 jobs are opening up in Louisville ahead of the holiday season.
Louisville online shopping fulfillment center hiring for seasonal jobs
Police discover Uber Eats driver is a sex offender
Police discover Uber Eats driver is a sex offender