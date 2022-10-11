Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020.

Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The men were convicted for the shooting death of Robinson at the corner of 5th and Liberty Streets on July 2, 2020.

Arrest documents state Robinson was waiting for a bus at the location when six people got out of two stolen vehicles and began punching Robinson.

Robinson attempted to run away, when a 13-year-old in the group was handed a gun and began firing. Robinson was shot several times before the group drove away in the stolen vehicles.

A fourth suspect, Traymont Beaumont, is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 14.

Harris was charged with murder in a separate case from Nov. 2020 involving the death of Rocky Seibert near 6th Street and River Road. That case has not been decided.

A pretrial conference for Harris and co-defendants in the murder trial of Seibert is scheduled for Oct. 26.

