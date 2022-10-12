Contact Troubleshooters
All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home

A JCPS bus crash sent eight elementary school students to the hospital on Tuesday.
A JCPS bus crash sent eight elementary school students to the hospital on Tuesday.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week.

All children have left the hospital and returned home.

The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest.

It was said that 17 Indian Trail Elementary School students were on board.

Three people inside the van involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not given.

