All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week.

All children have left the hospital and returned home.

The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest.

It was said that 17 Indian Trail Elementary School students were on board.

Three people inside the van involved in the crash were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not given.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.