Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s host hiring day events ahead of holiday season

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Hiring
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Hiring(press release)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two sports and outdoor stores are looking for candidates for multiple open positions in the Louisville area.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s said they are looking for more than 50 candidates for positions in retail departments as part of their National Hiring Day event.

The hiring events will be taking place at the Bass Pro Shops at 951 East Lewis & Clark Pkwy. in Clarksville and Cabela’s at 5100 Norton Healthcare Blvd. in Louisville from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Team benefits include merchandise up to 50 percent off. competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and insurance programs for eligible members, according to a release.

People who are interested in positions are asked to apply in advance online. The company said walk-ins will also be accepted.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

