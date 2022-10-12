Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Breonna Taylor’s family appears on ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

Breonna Taylor’s family sat down in one place for the first on-camera interview they’ve had all together.
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s family sat down in one place for the first on-camera interview they’ve had all together.

On the Facebook Watch Original Series “Red Table Talk,” Taylor’s boyfriend, mother and sister break down the two and a half years since Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police.

In the episode, the guests (which also include activist Tamika Mallory, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and legal analyst Laura Coates) go into detail of the police actions the night Taylor was killed.

>>FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor Case

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired one shot at what he suspected were intruders and struck an officer in the leg.

Police fired more than 30 times, killing Taylor.

Walker was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer.

Although the charges were eventually amended and dropped, Walker said he is still upset.

”I think the only reason I was arrested that night was for being Black,” Walker said in the episode.

(Story continues below)

The interview also dives into some of the body cam footage that shows what police did after the raid, specifically what they did in the nearly 30 minutes it took them to check on Taylor, who bled out in the apartment hallway.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, said even after the FBI and Department of Justice pointed out what police did wrong, people still said her daughter’s death was inevitable.

”There are still people that say she got what she deserved,” Palmer told Pinkett Smith and the rest of the table.

Several officers are now facing charges for their actions before, during and after the botched raid on Taylor’s home.

The most impactful charges are federal charges for civil rights violations the night of the raid.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
Multiple injuries were confirmed.
8 Indian Trail Elementary School students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash

Latest News

Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg (left) and Republican mayoral candidate Bill...
Louisville mayoral candidates debate McConnell’s influence on campaign
Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the...
Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits
Hope Village in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
Breonna Taylor’s family sat down in one place for the first on-camera interview they’ve had all...
Breonna Taylor’s family appears on ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith
A new campaign ad attacking Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg is a new point of contention...
Louisville mayoral candidates debate McConnell’s influence on campaign