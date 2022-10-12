Contact Troubleshooters
Cimtech Inc. expanding in New Albany, Indiana

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A groundbreaking celebration took place Tuesday in honor of a manufacturing plant coming to New Albany.

Cimtech Inc. and its subsidiaries specialize in machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering and design, the release said.

“We are very excited to expand our headquarters in southern Indiana,” Jesika Young, Team Member and CEO of Cimtech, Inc. said. “We were looking to increase our footprint at our current location which will allow us to grow aggressively and attract top talent as we continue to build our brand. The City of New Albany and One Southern Indiana have been critical in assisting us in achieving this for our company’s future as a manufacturing solution provider.”

The family-owned company has been around since 1975. They moved to their current location at 325 Park East Boulevard in New Albany in 1992.

“New Albany continues to have the reputation for retaining dynamic companies choosing to expand operations in our great city. Cimtech Inc.’s approved incentives from the Common Council is further proof our hard work and commitment to business are paying off for the city and the region,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said, “I am excited about the company’s decision to invest in their future here and look forward to many years of success and growth for our friends at Cimtech.”

There is no word on when the 15,000-square-foot expansion project will be complete.

More information can be found at Cimtech’s website.

