FORECAST: Couple rounds of storms this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Two rounds of storms tonight, stronger storms possible in Southern KY through 8PM ET

Windy Thursday with cooler air in place

Watching weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple rounds of thunderstorms will move through WAVE Country this evening. A few stronger storms are possible through 8 p.m. ET, mainly in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. It’ll be a windy evening with gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday is a drier, windy day with highs only reaching into the 60s. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph in the afternoon hours.

Thursday night looks mostly clear and cooler with lows in the 30s and lower 40s across the region.

Friday is a sunny affair with a lighter breeze and highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Another cold front arrives on Saturday with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will plummet early next week with a decent morning freeze potential. Get ready for the cold!

