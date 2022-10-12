Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Gusty winds possible through Thursday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Two rounds of storms tonight, stronger storms possible in Southern KY through 8PM ET
  • Windy Thursday with cooler air in place
  • Watching weekend rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front passes through overnight on Wednesday with gusty winds and a slight chance for a shower.

Thursday is a drier, windy day with highs only reaching into the 60s. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph in the afternoon hours.

Thursday night looks mostly clear and cooler with lows in the 30s and lower 40s across the region.

Friday is a sunny affair with a lighter breeze and highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Another cold front arrives on Saturday with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will plummet early next week with a decent morning freeze potential. Get ready for the cold!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
FILE: Four suspects D’Montray Rox, Traymont Beaumont, Amontre Easton and Kelvonnie Harris...
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/10
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky
Frymire Winter Forecast 10/3/22