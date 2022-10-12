FORECAST: Strong storms possible this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy today and tomorrow; gusts near 30 MPH

Thunderstorms are possible this evening; some may be strong, especially east & south of Louisville

Cooler to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning will be cloudy with a few spotty showers. Rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening as the wind gusts to near 30 MPH at times. Temperatures soar to near 80° this afternoon.

Evening thunderstorm chances look greatest east and south of Louisville. Showers and thunderstorms push east out of the area by early Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s behind the cold front.

Thursday features drier, sunnier, and windy conditions. Gusts near 30 MPH remain possible tomorrow. Highs will only max out in the 60s during the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures slide into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunny and cool weather is expected on Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front pushing through for the second half of Saturday will bring rain back into the forecast.

