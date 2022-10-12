Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Strong storms possible this evening

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy today and tomorrow; gusts near 30 MPH
  • Thunderstorms are possible this evening; some may be strong, especially east & south of Louisville
  • Cooler to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning will be cloudy with a few spotty showers. Rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening as the wind gusts to near 30 MPH at times. Temperatures soar to near 80° this afternoon.

Evening thunderstorm chances look greatest east and south of Louisville. Showers and thunderstorms push east out of the area by early Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s behind the cold front.

Thursday features drier, sunnier, and windy conditions. Gusts near 30 MPH remain possible tomorrow. Highs will only max out in the 60s during the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures slide into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunny and cool weather is expected on Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front pushing through for the second half of Saturday will bring rain back into the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually...
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
A man was shot and killed by Clarksville police overnight.
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
Multiple injuries were confirmed.
8 Indian Trail Elementary School students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 5 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, October 12, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/10
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky