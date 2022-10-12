FORECAST: Windy afternoon with thunderstorms for some tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy afternoon with gusts around 25-35 mph

Strong thunderstorms possible this evening, mainly for Kentucky

Windy Thursday with an elevated fire danger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and warm this afternoon with passing showers or even an isolated thunderstorm.

The main rain chance will kick in more toward this evening. A couple periods of thunderstorms possible with a few on the strong side with a damaging wind threat. The timing for the storms looks to be roughly sunset through midnight depending on your location. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for any alerts.

Thursday looks windy and much cooler as the northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph. This combination could increase the fire danger as well so we’ll be watching that.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night as temperatures slide into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunny and cool weather is expected on Friday with highs in the 60s. A cold front pushing through for the second half of Saturday will bring rain back into the forecast.

